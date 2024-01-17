PCB’s MC barred to make major decisions

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) stopped the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee from any misadventure, directing it to leave it for the elected body to make major decisions confronting the game of cricket.

A highly-placed source has said that the PCB has been reminded again of the legal implications/aspects involved in the formation of the Governing Board as per the Lahore High Court decision and was also updated on the recent directions received from the patron-in-chief that the Management Committee (MC) has no authority to make any major decisions including doling out long-term contracts or making any major unnecessary and untimely long-term deals, appointments which are the sole responsibility of the elected PCB.

View of the PCB headquarters in Lahore. — AFP/File

“The PCB MC in a fresh letter, other than the written on December 20, has been reminded of its limitation that is restricted to performing day-to-day affairs and to leave the rest for the elected body to decide. Holding of T10 cricket, restructuring domestic cricket or awarding long-term contracts or responsibilities is a sole prerogative of the PCB’s elected body. The Management Committee has never been asked/directed to cancel or postpone any meeting but the fact of the matter is that we have reminded the MC of the complications involved in the formation of the Board as directed by the Lahore High Court. It is wrong to assume that the PCB MC was asked to cancel or postpone any scheduled meeting. The government’s contention is that the MC cannot take any long-term and permanent decisions and is only restricted to day-to-day affairs,” the highly-placed source has told The News.

The source added that these instructions were passed following clear directions from the Patron in Chief. It has also been learnt that the MC has recently moved the ministry to allow them to make some extra expenditures that have nothing to do with running day-to-day affairs.

“Most of these requests are about expenditures. Only day-to-day or necessary expenditures are allowed but when it comes to spending finances that have nothing to do with running day-to-day affairs cannot be allowed. Only the elected PCB will have such powers,” the source added. In an earlier communique, the Prime Minister/Patron PCB directed PCB that all decisions having financial and contractual implications shall only be taken with the approval of the Prime Minister/Patron PCB.

“Needless to mention that Article 5(3) of PCB Constitution, 2014 empowers the Patron to give general policy directions from time to time and the Board shall implement the same Any appointments or award of rights or contracts of any sort will be a violation of the directions of Patron PCB and also be void ab-initio as the Management Committee has only been allowed to run the day to day affairs of PCB,” an earlier letter said.