Everton, Nottingham Forest face sanctions

LIVERPOOL: Everton and Nottingham Forest were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League on Monday after admitting to breaches of financial rules.
The alleged breaches of the league´s profitability and sustainability rules relate to the 2022-23 season and leave both clubs facing the threat of a points deduction. With Everton and Forest currently embroiled in a relegation battle, that would plunge their top-flight status into severe doubt.
Everton have already been deducted 10 points this season for exceeding the allowable loss thresholds at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. The Merseyside club are appealing against that sanction, which ranks as the biggest points sanction in Premier League history.
