Haris books pre-quarter-finals spot with third straight win

LAHORE: Haris Tahir of Punjab blasted his way into the pre-quarter-finals when he romped to his third straight win to finish at group summit on the second day of the 48th NBP National Snooker Championship being held at the NBP Sports Complex Karachi snooker arena on Tuesday.

In his Group D fixture, Haris downed Sharjeel Mehmood of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-3. Haris, who notched two wins on Monday, had a tough time against Sharjeel Mehmood and at one stage the show was poised 3-3. In the seventh frame, Haris regained top composure and was able to win the frame 66-27 with a solid 65 break to seal a fantastic victory and a pre-quarter-final spot.

Haris Tahir plays a snooker shot in the NBP 48th National Snooker Championship 2024 on January 15, 2024. —Facebook/Rocket Snooker Factory

Haris also managed a century break in the fifth frame when he fired a break of 115. The frame score was 80-51, 27-69 (68), 61-28, 09-66 (65), 139-0 (115), 32-57, 66-27 (65) in favour of Haris.

Earlier on Monday Haris had beaten former national champion Shahid Aftab of Punjab and Mohammad Faizan of Sindh. Meanwhile, it was not a dream debut for 11-year-old Mohammad Sahil of Sindh who lost both his initial matches in Group B.

Sahil, who became the youngest ever cueist in the country’s snooker history to make his debut, went down to Rizwan Hashmi of Sindh 4-2 with the frames score being 52-42, 46-88, 42-52, 67-22, 60-15 (54), 68-49. He then lost to Shah Khan of KP 4-1 with the frames score of 45-0, 15-59, 108-8 (68), 74-73, 59-35.

In Group C, former world champion Mohammad Asif of NBP won his second show on the trot when he came from 2-0 down to topple Farhan Noor of Punjab 4-2 with the frames score being 55-56, 22-67 (60), 108-18 (57),58-6, 53-18 and 77-42.

Asif, who has been given a wild card entry, had on Monday defeated Abdul Sattar of Sindh 4-3. In the other fixture of the group, Abdul Sattar of Sindh notched his first win when he upstaged Farhan Noor of Punjab 4-2. The frames score was 65-46, 77-1, 82-20, 0-96 (91), 49-70, 76-9.

In Group E, Fazal Umar of Sindh got the better of Mohammad Hasnain of Sindh 4-2 with the frames score being 45-51, 54-43, 32-58, 56-16, 4-61, 51-8. In the same group, Balochistan champion Zaib Khan defeated Mohammad Hasnain of Sindh 4-3. This was the first win from Zaib as he had lost to Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab in straight frames on Monday. The frames score remained 31-71, 76-12, 30-65, 83-1, 74-29, 26-84, 81-0 (78).

In Group F, seasoned international Mohammad Sajjad of NBP registered his second win on the trot when he defeated Zafar Iqbal of Islamabad 4-2 with the frames score of 67-31, 46-51, 80-6, 64-58, 2-58, 89-0 (59).