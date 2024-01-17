Lahore earn creditable victory in National Women’s T20

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Tuesday earned a creditable 41-run win against Rawalpindi in the National Women’s T20 Tournament underway at different venues in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

After opting to bat first at Diamond Ground, Lahore suffered an early blow as right-arm pacer Waheed Akhtar removed Sadaf Shams in the third over. Bismah Maroof replaced Sadaf on the crease to stitch a 42-run stand with her captain Sidra Amin.

Lahore woman player plays a shot National Women’s T20 Tournament on January 16, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz broke the partnership by disturbing Bismah’s stumps, who had to walk back after scoring 12 from 20. Iram Javed (22) build a 60-run stand with Sidra, before falling to Aima Saleem. Kaynat Hafeez (22 not out) also contributed with the bat. Sidra top-scored for the side, hitting an unbeaten 85 off 60, showcasing 12 boundaries and a maximum to take Lahore to 160-3 in 20 overs.

Aima (25) and Fajar Naveed (16) propelled Rawalpindi’s chase with a 52-run opening stand, until it was cut short courtesy of Areesha Noor who removed Fajar in the seventh over and dismissed Aima in the ninth over. Natalia Parvaiz (24) and Waheeda Akhtar (19) attempted to keep Rawalpindi in the game.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima and left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu both picked up three-wicket hauls, while Areesha Noor had two wickets to her name as Rawalpindi were restricted to 119-9 in 20 overs.