PCB Management Committee meets today to address key issues

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) in Karachi.
The meeting, chaired by Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf, is expected to discuss crucial matters, including progress on the board’s election. Among the topics on the agenda is the enhancement of domestic cricket. The Management Committee will assess the current state of domestic cricket and deliberate on strategies to elevate its standards.
Another significant aspect likely to be discussed is the formation of the governing board, a key element in steering the course of Pakistan cricket. The meeting is anticipated to witness progress on this front, with a view to strengthening the governance structure of PCB.
