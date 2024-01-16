PCB, exploring alliance with Middlesex for T10 league

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee is exploring a strategic alliance with Middlesex Cricket County for a T10 League.

In a groundbreaking move, both entities are keen on sharing the costs and revenue equally, aiming to revolutionise the T10 cricket landscape.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Middlesex Cricket County officials sign the MOU in this still on October 5, 2023. — YouTube/Pakistan Cricket

In an effort to promote and elevate women’s cricket, the proposed T10 League will feature both men’s and women’s matches on the same day. Franchise ownership will be intertwined, requiring investors interested in men’s teams to also acquire women’s teams. This approach aims to provide female cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent, earn substantial rewards, and foster the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan.

To pave the way for this ambitious venture, the PCB is planning to host exhibition T10 matches against Middlesex Cricket County in Rawalpindi from January 24 to 26. The PCB has sought VIP status for the safety of their guests, with the government’s response still pending.

As anticipation builds for the league, sources suggest significant interest from both American and local business entities. Furthermore, current owners of PSL teams are reportedly eyeing participation in the bidding process.