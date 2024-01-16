Pindi record easy win as National Women’s T20 begins

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi made short work of Peshawar as the action unfolded in the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi Monday.

Peshawar were bowled out for 51 at the Diamond Ground in Islamabad with Rawalpindi achieving the target in 6.2 overs. Raahima Syed (13) and captain Aleena Shah (13) were the top run-getters for Peshawar. Rawalpindi’s Tania Saeed accounted for three wickets for just four runs. She was supported by Waheeda Akhtar and Aliya Riaz, who grabbed two wickets each. Fatima Shah and Aima Saleem also had one each to their names.

The player plays a short while during the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 on January 14, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

Rawalpindi achieved the target in 6.2 overs, losing three wickets in the process. Aliya played a captain’s innings, hitting 23 off 13 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Momina Riyasat and Tehzeeb Shah were the two wicket-takers for Peshawar, ending with a wicket each.

At Shoaib Akhtar Ground, Karachi posted 119-6 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first by Quetta’s captain Saima Malik with Quetta hitting the target on the penultimate ball. While at Ayub Park Ground, Lahore beat Multan by 10 wickets as Multan were bowled out for 69 in 19.1 overs with Lahore reaching the target in 8.4 overs without losing any wicket.

Brief scores: Rawalpindi beat Peshawar seven wickets at Diamond Club Ground: Peshawar 51 all out, 12 overs (Raahima Syed 13, Aleena Shah 13; Tania Saeed 3-4, Waheeda Akhtar 2-1, Aliya Riaz 2-13). Rawalpindi 52-3, 6.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 23, Natalia Parvaiz 10 not out; Tehzeeb Shah 1-11, Momina Riyasat 1-21).