Tigers win Hakim Said Premier League

KARACHI: Tigers won the two-day Hakim Mohammed Said (Shaheed-e-Pakistan) Hamdard Premier League at UBL Sports Complex.

In the final match, the marketing division team Tigers outshone the IT Division team Eagles in a one-sided contest, securing an easy win and the winners’ trophy. Batting first, the Tigers posted a formidable score of 77 runs in their limited six overs, losing four wickets. Marketing Officer Basit Rasheed, scored an impressive 42 runs off 12 balls, earning the title of the Player of the Match.

Chasing the target, the Eagles managed only 32 runs. Ms. Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Pakistan, graced the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest and presented the winning trophy to the victorious team’s captain, Shaharyar Pasha (Head of Marketing).

Ahsan Rana of Marketing was recognized as the best player and best batter of the tournament, while Ibrahim Ahmed from the Information Technology Division’s team Eagles was declared the best bowler of the tournament.