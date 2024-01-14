Elgar joins Essex

LONDON: Former South Africa opener Dean Elgar has joined Essex after calling time on his international career, the English county announced on Friday.
Elgar ended his time as a South Africa player earlier this month after 86 Tests and over 5,000 runs for the Proteas. His final international appearance last week saw him captaining the Proteas who crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against India in Cape Town in a game that lasted just 642 balls - the shortest completed match in Test history.
