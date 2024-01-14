India’s Davis Cup team expected to get Pak visas soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tennis authorities hope to get the required NOC from all the concerned authorities in a week, clearing the way for India’s Davis Cup team visit to Pakistan near the end of January.

Pakistan and India are set to play the Davis Cup Group I tie at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on February 3-4.

Indian Davis Cup squad. — X/File

“A couple of weeks back, we sent all required documents to the concerned authorities including the Ministry of Interior, Foreign Office, Ministry of IPC, and all the concerned agencies for the issuance of NOC for the Indian team’s visit to Pakistan to figure in the Davis Cup tie. We are hopeful that everything will be in order for issuance of NOC for granting visas to the Indian team as well as NOC on their stay and traveling within Pakistan,” one of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials when contacted, said.

He said getting NOC for Indian visas takes time. “We must get security clearance from no less than six different authorities.

Hopefully, everything will be in order within the next ten days, even before the All India Tennis Association (AITA) submits the entire squad’s documents to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. So far the AITA has submitted six passports to the High Commission and promised to submit the rest on or about January 21.

The AITA has communicated that most of their leading players and a few officials are out of the country on professional commitments. They are expected to be back in India by January 21 when their passports will be submitted to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The AITA has already submitted passport photocopies of the entire touring squad almost ten days back with the PTF. We have forwarded these to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for the required process. Once the original passports of all members of the touring squad are to be submitted to the High Commission in New Delhi, everything will be ready to issue Pakistan visas.”

Meanwhile, a special meeting that was convened the other day by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to finalise arrangements for the Indian team’s arrival and participation was postponed due to the demise of DG Shoiab Khoso’s father-in-law.