Southee hits milestone as NZ tame Pakistan in first T20I

AUCKLAND: Tim Southee became the first player to 150 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals, leading New Zealand´s “nasty fasties” to a 46-run win over Pakistan in their series opener in Auckland.

Veteran seam bowler Southee claimed four wickets to pass the milestone and help dismiss the tourists for 180 in the 18th over in response to New Zealand´s imposing 226-8, handing them first blood in the five-match series.

New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on January 12, 2024. — AFP

Southee´s figures of 4-25 were the best of a run-dominated encounter at Eden Park and took him to 151 wickets in T20 internationals, 11 more than Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan.

He finished the job as Pakistan´s run chase capitulated after Babar Azam fell in the 17th over, with the former captain having accelerated to 57 off 35 balls to keep his side in contention.

There were starts for openers Saim Ayub (27) and Mohammad Rizwan (25) but Azam struggled to find support from his teammates before being caught at cover by captain Kane Williamson off Ben Sears´ bowling. Williamson said Southee´s value across a 16-year career couldn´t be understated.

“Tim has been around for a long time and this is a credit to his consistent performances over a long period,” he said. “But he also adds so much as a leader in our environment - a calm head and it´s pretty good to have him out there with some young nasty fasties.”

New Zealand´s boundary-laden innings was the highest Pakistan had conceded in a T20, surpassing the 221-3 England scored in Karachi in 2022. Daryl Mitchell blasted 61 off 27 balls and Williamson was dropped twice as he scored 57 off 42.

New Zealand built on an explosive start from opener Finn Allen (34), who struck 24 runs off the third over, bowled by Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan´s new-look attack struggled to protect the ground´s notoriously short boundaries, conceding 21 fours and 11 sixes.

Seamer Abbas Afridi impressed in his first international appearance in any format with 3-34 off four overs, although fellow-debutant Usama Mir had his leg spin attacked by Mitchell in particular and finished with 0-51.

Shaheen, who took 3-46, led Pakistan for the first time after Babar forfeited the captaincy in the wake of their failure to make last year´s 50-over Cricket World Cup semi-finals. Shaheen said improvements will be necessary ahead of the second match in Hamilton on Sunday.

Pakistan won the toss

New Zealand Innings

Allen c Aamer b Abbas 34

Conway c Saim b Shaheen 0

Williamson (c) c Fakhar b Abbas 57

Mitchell c Saim b Shaheen 61

Phillips c Babar b Abbas 19

Chapman c Saim b Haris 26

Milne c Saim b Shaheen 10

Sodhi b Haris Rauf 0

Henry not out 0

Southee not out 6

Extras: (lb 6, nb 1, w 6) 13

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 11.30) 226/8

Did not bat: Ben Sears

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-50, 3-128, 4-164, 5-183, 6-211, 7-212, 8-220

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-46-3, Haris Rauf 4-0-34-2, Aamer Jamal 4-0-55-0, Abbas Afridi 4-0-34-3, Usama Mir 4-0-51-0

Pakistan Innings

Ayub run out (Milne) 27

Rizwan c Conway b Southee 25

Azam c Williamson b Sears 57

Zaman c & b Sodhi 15

Ahmed c Sodhi b Southee 24

Azam c Williamson b Milne 10

Shaheen (c) c Conway b Milne 0

Aamer Jamal not out 14

Usama Mir c Williamson b Sears 1

Abbas Afridi c Henry b Southee 1

Haris Rauf c Chapman b Southee 0

Extras: (lb 1, w 5) 6

Total: 18 Ov (RR: 10.00) 180

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-63, 3-90, 4-130, 5-159, 6-159, 7-173, 8-177, 9-180, 10-180

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-25-4, Matt Henry 3-0-29-0, Adam Milne 4-0-50-2, Ish Sodhi 3-0-33-1, Ben Sears 4-0-42-2

Match Result: New Zealand won by 46 runs

Player of the match: Daryl Mitchell

Umpires: Chris Brown, Shaun Haig