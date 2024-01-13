Stimac warns India ‘storm is coming’ against Australia at Asian Cup

DOHA: India coach Igor Stimac warned his players “a storm is coming” as they prepare to face a physical Australia on Saturday in their Asian Cup opener.

Graham Arnold´s imposing side are one of the favourites and a major threat from set pieces, with Scotland-born defender Harry Souttar bagging 10 goals in 21 international appearances.

India prepare to face a physical Australia on Saturday in their Asian Cup opener.. — AFP/File

“It´s going to be a very difficult match for us because we all know the strength of Australia,” Stimac said on Friday in Doha. Asked how India would combat Australia in dead-ball situations, the Croat joked: “Don´t give away set pieces. Obviously.”

The former West Ham and Derby defender added: “They play very pragmatic football, insisting on what is their strengths: coming to the flanks, putting many balls into the box and attacking with wonderful strength.