Stimac warns India ‘storm is coming’ against Australia at Asian Cup

DOHA: India coach Igor Stimac warned his players “a storm is coming” as they prepare to face a physical Australia on Saturday in their Asian Cup opener.
Graham Arnold´s imposing side are one of the favourites and a major threat from set pieces, with Scotland-born defender Harry Souttar bagging 10 goals in 21 international appearances.
“It´s going to be a very difficult match for us because we all know the strength of Australia,” Stimac said on Friday in Doha. Asked how India would combat Australia in dead-ball situations, the Croat joked: “Don´t give away set pieces. Obviously.”
The former West Ham and Derby defender added: “They play very pragmatic football, insisting on what is their strengths: coming to the flanks, putting many balls into the box and attacking with wonderful strength.
DOHA: Two-goal Akram Afif said Qatar had “forgotten about the World Cup” after the defending champions got their...
DOHA: Graham Arnold warned his Australia team that they must be better despite launching their Asian Cup title charge...
DOHA: Hong Kong play their first Asian Cup match in 55 years on Sunday with their coach admitting that the “gap is...
HOBART: Fast-rising American Emma Navarro upset two-time champion Elise Mertens to secure her first WTA title on...
ABIDJAN: The first Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast in four decades gets underway on Saturday as the...
MUNICH: Jamal Musiala scored twice and Harry Kane added a late goal as Bayern Munich won 3-0 at home over Hoffenheim...