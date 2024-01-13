McIlroy fights back to maintain Dubai Invitational lead

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy battled back after a quadruple-bogey to remain two shots clear at the halfway stage of the Dubai Invitational on Friday in his first appearance of the year.

The world number two made a flying start with an opening nine-under-par 62 and stretched further clear early in the second round with birdies on the third and fourth holes. But he hit two balls into the water on the par-three eighth en route to a potentially ruinous seven.

Rory McIlroy is bidding for his sixth European Tour title in Dubai. — AFP/File

However McIlroy, who has won five European Tour titles in Dubai, restored his advantage with three more birdies on the back nine to card a one-under 70 for a 10-under total. “I think if I look at the other 17 holes that I played, I played very, very well again,” said the four-time major champion. “Hit some good iron shots.

“Played not too dissimilarly to the way I played yesterday. I maybe holed a couple more putts yesterday but the conditions were getting a little trickier.” McIlroy made headlines earlier this week when he claimed a “world tour” was his “dream scenario” for golf as talks aimed at ending the split in the sport caused by breakaway circuit LIV Golf continue. German Yannik Paul remained two strokes behind despite a run of three bogeys in five holes in his round of 70.