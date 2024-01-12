Only one title win for Pakistan in 39 PSA events in 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players participated in 39 international PSA events in 2023 and only one player managed to win a tournament -- Noor Zaman.

The PSA events they featured in were three PSA-3, six PSA-5, seven PSA-6, three PSA-9, seven PSA-10, four PSA-12, three PSA-15, two PSA-20, one PSA-30, and three PSA Bronze.

Noor Zaman won the only high prized event Pakistan hosted in the year which was the $12,000 CAS International in Islamabad in December. Asim Khan was the only player who featured in top events during the year including World Championship Qualifier, three PSA Bronze, and one PSA-30. He played three finals, one semifinal, one quarterfinals.

Noor Zaman played two quarterfinals, two semifinals, and two finals while Ashab Irfan played four quarterfinals and three semifinals.

The winners of the satellite events were Ashab Irfan, Abdullah Nawaz (three events), Naveed Rehman, Zeeshan Zeb (two events), Saddam ul Haq (three events), Shoaib Hasan, Ahsan Ayaz (two events), Abdul Malik (two events), Farhan Zaman, Anas Ali Shah (two events), Hamza Sharif, Haris Qasim, and Ammad Fareed.