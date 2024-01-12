PCB, BCCI willing to hold series if govts permit: Zaka

PCB chief, Zaka Ashraf with the media in this image on January 10, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: PCB chief, Zaka Ashraf, has expressed his keenness to organise a bilateral series against India in the near future.

Despite multiple attempts by the PCB to host a bilateral series against India, the BCCI has rejected the proposals. Notably, the BCCI also declined to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023.

Zaka Ashraf has now conveyed that both cricket boards are ready to engage in a series, pending government clearance. He stated, “As far as India-Pakistan series are concerned, both the boards are ready to play one another as long as there is government clearance.”