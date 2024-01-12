PCB, BCCI willing to hold series if govts permit: Zaka

LAHORE: PCB chief, Zaka Ashraf, has expressed his keenness to organise a bilateral series against India in the near future.
Despite multiple attempts by the PCB to host a bilateral series against India, the BCCI has rejected the proposals. Notably, the BCCI also declined to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023.
Zaka Ashraf has now conveyed that both cricket boards are ready to engage in a series, pending government clearance. He stated, “As far as India-Pakistan series are concerned, both the boards are ready to play one another as long as there is government clearance.”
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players participated in 39 international PSA events in 2023 and only one player managed...
According to entry list, Usman Chand, Khurram Inam will participate in skeet event
Kishmala faltered in the qualification round of 25m Pistol event as she secured 29th position
Right-handed batter from Karachi Haroon Arshad. — PCBLAHORE: Haroon Arshad, a promising right-handed batter from...
This announcement follows meeting between Zaka Ashraf, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers
KATHMANDU: Nepal´s cricket body on Thursday suspended former captain and star player Sandeep Lamichhane, a day after...