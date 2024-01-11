Hamna, Usman clinch U16 Inter-Div Badminton singles titles

LAHORE: Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala and M Ahmad Usman of Multan won the girls and boys singles titles of Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Badminton Championship titles at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

This representational image shows a moment when the shuttle is in the air crossing the net. — Unsplash/File

Hamna thrashed Rawalpindi’s Sameen Faisal in straight sets by 21-10 and 21-18. The third position in this event also went to Gujranwala when Samha Naveed outplayed Pindi’s Ayesha Malik by 21-19 and 21-8.

Usman toppled Khuzaima Shahzad of Faisalabad comfortably by 21-17, 21-16. The third position in boys’ singles event was taken by Lahore’s Shahzaib Gilani who trounced M Haseeb of Bahawalpur by 21-14, 21-17.