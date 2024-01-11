Fakhar terms Eden Park a batting paradise

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman is excited to be back on the Eden Park in Auckland which he believes would produce yet another run-feast mainly because of easy paced wicket and short boundaries.

Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman. — PCB

“Yes, I am excited at the prospects. Batsmen always enjoy playing and scoring runs here. My previous experience makes me believe that it will be a high-scoring ground with batsmen getting every opportunity to make the best use of the conditions,” Fakhar said while talking to the media ahead of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand that starts from January 12.

“I was here in 2018 and found the surface a batting paradise. Most of the wickets in Pakistan are bowler-friendly so I feel really pumped up to play here.” The hard-hitting batsmen rated T20 cricket as totally different from the Test.

“We have got a very good T20 team and can beat any side in the world on any given day. We have proved that previously and are ready to do it again. I didn’t play much cricket in recent times but the camp did help me to get into the top groove. The biggest problem, however, has been that we did not have enough days after landing here to prepare for the T20 series. Yet I believe that since we are professional cricketers we are required to adjust at the earliest.”

Fakhar declared that the tourists are ready to face the best of Kiwi squad with fresh vigor. “We know that the Kiwis are to field their best side as those who skipped the series against Bangladesh are back. We are ready to take on them in the best possible way.”

He praised Tim Southee while replaying a question saying his experience and expertise are matchless. “Though he has lost some pace his experience and ability to bowl with old and new ball are wonderful. New Zealand are a quality team and winning or performing well against New Zealand will help us a great deal in preparing well for the World Cup.”

Regarding the newcomers in the Pakistan team, he said that the youngsters required more exposure. “They are good but they also need more exposure to play with the best in the world. On my number in the batting line-up, I have no complaints as I know well even playing for the country is a great honour.

There are so many players who want to play for the country, I feel lucky to be in the playing XI. Wherever the management wants me to play I am ready for that. Even at any time if the management feels they want to rest someone, there is no harm in it. The youngsters should be given more opportunities to play.”

Fakhar praised Shaheen Shah Afridi as a T20 captain.

“Even he has proved me wrong by making good strides in captaincy while leading Lahore Qalandars to title win in the PSL. Though it is all the more different to lead a country, yet I believe he is a mature captain and knows well how to lead the team. He has got leadership qualities and is gaining confidence with each passing match.” Fakhar was also surprised to see so many Pakistanis including one of his neighbours busy coaching and playing club cricket in New Zealand.

“That is something very encouraging. So many cricketers who played domestic cricket back in Pakistan are busy coaching here.”