Rybakina, Pegula dig deep to stay alive in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: World number three Elena Rybakina and fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula ground out wins at the Adelaide International on Wednesday to book their spots in the quarter-finals.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan holds the trophy in Brisbane on January 8, 2024, a day after winning the women's singles final at the Brisbane International tennis tournament. — AFP

Coming off the back of crushing Aryna Sabalenka to lift the Brisbane International title on Sunday, top seed Rybakina had to battle hard to get past Spain’s Cristina Busca 6-3, 7-5. The Russian-born Kazakh, aiming for a deep run at the upcoming Australian Open, will face either Veronika Kudermetova or Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the semi-finals.

Pegula rallied from a slow start to overcome Bernarda Pera and set up a quarter-final against 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The second seed needed two-and-a-quarter hours to win the all-American battle 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

“I stayed relaxed and tried not to get frustrated. I want to keep improving and have a good mindset,” said Pegula. “It’s a brand new year and I want to find my confidence for the Australian Open.”