Sameen and Hamna move into final

LAHORE: Sameen Faisal of Rawalpindi and Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala cruised into the Girls Singles final of U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Badminton Championship at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.
Faisalabad’s Khuzaima Shahzad and Ahmad Usman of Multan booked a place in the title clash of Boys’ Singles category after winning their respective semifinal at the same venue. In the first semifinal, Rawalpindi’s Sameen Faisal scripted a convincing 21-17 and 23-21 victory against Samha Naveed of Gujranwala.
In the second semifinal, Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala demolished Ayesha Malik from Rawalpindi division by 21-5 and 21-2 through wonderful playing technique.
COLOMBO: A back-to-the-wall 95 by middle-order batsman Janith Liyanage helped Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by two wickets...
Both Kishmala and Gulfam will feature in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the 2024 Paris Olympics
PTV, KRL were bundled out before playing their allotted 80 overs while WAPDA batted out said overs in impressive...
CAPE TOWN: The Newlands pitch on which India beat South Africa in less than two days last week was rated...
ADELAIDE: Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled out of the Adelaide International with a hip injury Tuesday...
The 36-year-old from Serbia Novak Djokovic. — AFP/FileMELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic is once again red-hot favourite at...