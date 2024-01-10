Sameen and Hamna move into final

LAHORE: Sameen Faisal of Rawalpindi and Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala cruised into the Girls Singles final of U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Badminton Championship at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

Faisalabad’s Khuzaima Shahzad and Ahmad Usman of Multan booked a place in the title clash of Boys’ Singles category after winning their respective semifinal at the same venue. In the first semifinal, Rawalpindi’s Sameen Faisal scripted a convincing 21-17 and 23-21 victory against Samha Naveed of Gujranwala.

In the second semifinal, Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala demolished Ayesha Malik from Rawalpindi division by 21-5 and 21-2 through wonderful playing technique.