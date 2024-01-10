Ostapenko, Garcia progress in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled out of the Adelaide International with a hip injury Tuesday just days before the Australian Open, as Jelena Ostapenko set up a clash against Caroline Garcia.

This image shows tennis players during a match on December 23, 2023. — Facebook/Adelaide International

Czech world number seven Vondrousova was seeded three in Adelaide and due to play her first-round match on Tuesday evening. But the WTA said she had withdrawn, citing a hip injury. It was not clear how serious the problem was. Ostapenko, the Latvian sixth seed and world number 12, needed three sets to get past Romanian opponent Sorana Cirstea 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

She lost serve twice in the first set before waking up. Ostapenko recovered to win six games out of seven and reach 3-1 in the final set. She will next play former world number four Garcia, now ranked 20th, who also avoided an upset, coming from a break down in the final set to defeat Australian wildcard Taylah Preston 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.