Zone-IV Whites thrash Zone-I Blues

LAHORE: Zone-IV Whites defeated Zone-I Blues by 226 runs in their second match of A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament on Monday at Pak Star ground Karachi.

The highlight of the day’s play was deadly bowling from right arm leg-spinner Mohammad Bilal Khan who got 6-9.

Summarised scores:

Zone-IV Whites 298 all-out. Daniyal Khan Niazi 44, Owais Ahmed 44, Rana Areeb 35, Muhammad Owais Zahid 34, Musa Azad 33, Abdul Razzaq 33, Muhammad Iqrar 27. Qambar Abbas 3/44, Nadeem Khan 2/48.

Zone-I Blues 72 all out. Methew Rizwan 19. Muhammad Bilal Khan 6/8, Abdul Razzaq 2/15.