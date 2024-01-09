Shadab extends support to Rizwan

LAHORE: Former vice-captain of the Pakistan T20I team, Shadab Khan, has congratulated Mohammad Rizwan on being appointed as the vice-captain of the T20I side.
Shadab, who was Babar Azam’s deputy in white-ball cricket, expressed his confidence in Rizwan’s leadership abilities. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), Shadab conveyed his best wishes to Rizwan, stating, “Congratulations Rizwan on being named the vice-captain of the T20I team. I know you will be a brilliant deputy to Shaheen Afridi.”
The all-rounder urged fans to rally behind Rizwan and the team as they gear up for the T20I series against New Zealand.
