Kishmala becomes first Pak woman to directly qualify for Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Kishmala Talat sprung a major surprise by becoming the first Pakistani woman athlete to have directly qualified for the Olympics when she won the silver in the 10m Air Pistol in Jakarta (Indonesia) on Monday.
Kishmala, whose brilliant effort of winning first ever bronze for women in the individual sports at the Asian Games went unnoticed, struck again, winning silver at the Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta.
She was leading halfway against two leading Indians and had a score of 8.1 in the fifth fire that gave the lead to Indian Esha Singh who finished with gold medal followed by Kishmala who won silver, India’s Sangwan took bronze. She will now represent Pakistan at the Paris Olympics.
“It is a big achievement by a Pakistani woman at the sports front. Never before a lady has qualified directly for the Olympics in any individual sport. Kishmala is no new name to the country’s sports as she has already won bronze at the Asian Games becoming the
first lady to do that in individual sports,” Executive Vice President National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javed Lodhi said. He was hopeful of Kishmala’s making more strides at the Asian Meet.
Ghulam Mustafa and Gulfam Joseph have already qualified for the Paris Olympics. Kishmala thus became the third shooter to make it to the Olympics as a direct qualifier. Gulfam Joseph who cleared the first hurdle at the Asian Meet by qualifying for the 10m Air Pistol final, finished at the seventh position ultimately.
Both Kishmala and Gulfam will feature in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the 2024 Paris Olympics
