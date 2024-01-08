Naseem Shah recovering well, bowling regularly: United

LAHORE: Islamabad United on Sunday said that their fast bowler Naseem Shah is recovering well from his shoulder injury. “Naseem Shah is bowling regularly in the nets. His recovery is going really well,” United said on X.

Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah. — PCB

Naseem developed a shoulder injury towards the end of Pakistan’s Asia Cup match against India in September 2023 after which he was withdrawn from the event.

He then underwent a surgery in England. Naseem transferred to Islamabad United this season after serving Quetta Gladiators from 2020 to 2023, having played 29 matches. He picked 26 wickets at an average of 31.42. His best figures were 5-20.