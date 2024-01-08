Golf team named for Faldo Series

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) picked the four best golfers for Faldo Series following the successful 13th National Junior Amateur Golf that concluded in Multan on Sunday.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

Saad Habib Malik won the boys’ junior category and will lead the team to Vietnam for the Faldo series to be held in April. The golfers, who emerged winners in their respective categories to earn places on the national team in their respective age groups, include Saad Habib of Rumanza Golf & Country Club, Multan (16-21yrs), Zia (PAF Islamabad-12-16yrs), Humna Amjad (Peshawar Golf Club 16-21yrs), Bushra Fatima (Lahore Garrison Greens 12-16yrs).