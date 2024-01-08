Peterhansel takes 50th Dakar win in Saudi dunes

AL DUWADIMI: Audi veteran Stephane Peterhansel left his rivals trailing in the dust on stage two of the Dakar Rally on Sunday in a treacherous 463km race through the winding dunes of the Saudi desert.

Audi's French driver Stephane Peterhansel and his French co-driver Edouard Boulanger steer their car during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2024, between Al Henakiyah and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, on January 7, 2024. — AFP

Only nine-time rally world champion Sebastien Loeb got anywhere near Peterhansel at 29sec as American rookie Seth Quintero came home third at 3min 11sec. The 58-year-old Peterhansel scooped his 50th Dakar Rally stage win to become joint record holder with Ari Vatanen.

“I stopped counting a long time ago, but it´s good to know I can still beat him,” Peterhansel said. But the result leaves Audi´s Carlos Sainz in the overall lead at 8hr 49min 38sec with a lead of 1min 51sec on Saudi Arabian Yazeed Al Rajhi who came fifth Sunday, while Loeb sits third at 4min 17sec.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was fourth on the day at 6min 28. In the motorbike section Honda´s Ignacio Cornejo took the win with a lead of 5min 59sec ahead of Luciano Benavides while Botswana´s Ross Branch remains in the overall lead. Monday´s 438km run from Al-Duwamsimi to Al-Salamiya features changing terrain from dunes to jagged rocky sections.