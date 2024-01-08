Hasnain, Nouman in snooker semis

LAHORE: Mohammad Hasnain and Zunair Khan of Sindh and Mohammad Aslam and Nouman Nabeel of Punjab qualified for the semi-finals of the National Under-21 Snooker Championship being held here at the PSB Coaching Centre.

This representational image shows Snooker balls on the snooker Table. — Pexels

In the quarter-finals, Hasnain defeated Hamza Alam (KP) 4-0 with the frames score being 67-12, 76-01, 63-42, 71-20 while Zunair whacked Malik Muzammil (KP) 4-2 with the frames score of 74-26, 51-39, 12-49, 65-37, 38-46, 55-48.

In the other quarter-finals, Aslam downed Mohammad Sahil (Sindh) 4-2 with the frame score of 70-19, 59-19, 21-63, 01-79, 52-26, 64-35 and Nouman conquered Adnan Aslam (Punjab) 4-3. The frame score was 42-70, 65-27, 66-59, 28-62, 33-52, 54-03, 50-30. The semi-finals and the final will be held on Monday (today).

Other results: Haider Ali (Bal) bt Shameer Khan (Pjb) 3-2 (29-56, 65-08, 16-54, 73-29, 64-13); Hamza Alam (Kpk) bt M. Sahil (Sindh) 3-2 (07-72, 35-60, 60-29, 65-38, 50-41); Zunair Khan (Sindh) bt Sharyaar Waseem (Pjb) 3-1 (74-55, 56-30, 28-62, 55-42).