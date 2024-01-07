Hamza tames Hamid to win U18 tennis title

A representational image of a player preparing to take a shot during a tennis match.—Pexels/File

ISLAMABAD: Second seed Hamza Roman tamed top seed Hamid Israr to win the junior under-18 boys title at the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis underway at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex courts.

Hamza who has recently stepped into the under-18 category won 7-5. 6-3.

In boys under 14, fifth seed Hassan Usmani proved his worth by winning a well-contested final against top seed Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-6(3) 6-2.

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib and second seed Aqeel Khan play the men’s singles final after winning their respective semifinals in straight sets.

Sarah Mahboob Khan and Aman Ali Qayum qualified for the ladies’ single final, beating their respective opponents in well-contested semi-finals.

Top seed Sarah Mahboob Khan had to work hard to beat Natalia Zaman in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Talented Natalia Zaman proved her metal against Sarah Mahboob and won the first set at 6-4 by breaking the 5th game of Sarah and taking the lead 1-0. In the 2nd set, Sarah bounced back aggressively gained strength according to her experience, and leveled the match 1-1.

In the final set, Sarah Khan kept the same pressure and did not allow her opponent to settle

down, winning the set without conceding a single game.

In the men’s doubles final second seed Muhammad Shoaib paired with Muzammil Murtaza had to work hard to win the title against top seed Yousaf Khalil parting with Barkatullah with a score of 4-6. 7-6(2) 10-6.

Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Addl. Secretary Information & MD PTV will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute the prizes among the winners.