Batsmen need to show consistency, convert fifties into centuries: Masood

LAHORE: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said on Saturday that batsmen needed to show consistency and convert fifties into centuries.

“Rizwan top scored but nobody got over 200 runs this series,” he said following a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia in their Test series.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan's tour to Australia. — PCB

“If we can make those little improvements, grab those chances, make fifties into hundred, so little improvements could help us. We have got 10 months to play the next Test match so plenty of time to get back and re-apply,” he said.

Masood highlighted a key pattern throughout the series, drawing parallels to Pakistan’s defeat in Melbourne.

He noted that similar to the second Test, Pakistan took an early lead but then allowed Australia to capitalise due to missed opportunities.

“Taking a lead, missing a few chances, it’s a bit of Déjà vu since Melbourne, Australia went searching for wickets, we left the gate open and they made full use of it,” Masood remarked.

The captain critically analysed the team’s batting performance, acknowledging that the final scores fell short of the desired target.

He emphasised the need for responsible batting and avoiding unnecessary risks.

“Realistically, we would have liked anything over 200, that doesn’t make batters take that many risks early on so I think we were quite a few runs short and Australia bowled really well again. We are learning it the hard way,” he admitted.

While acknowledging individual contributions, Masood pointed towards a larger collective challenge for the team.