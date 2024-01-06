Chinese teen stuns Tiafoe in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: World number five Andrey Rublev survived a huge scare on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open, as third seed Frances Tiafoe was stunned by a Chinese teenager.

Rublev came through 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 against 19-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils in a rollercoaster 1hr 52min of highly entertaining tennis at Victoria Park.

France's Arthur Fils hits a return to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men´s quarter-final singles tennis match at the Hong Kong Open in Hong Kong on January 5, 2024. — AFP

The Russian top seed will face another teenager in the last four after “Jerry” Shang Juncheng breezed past world number 16 Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4 to notch the biggest win of his fledgling career and reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.

Rublev raced away with the first set before rising star Fils turned the match on its head with some exceptional attacking play in the second.

Rublev found his range again at the start of the decider to take a 3-0 lead as the youngster from Paris got into a running row with the umpire after some failed challenges to tight calls.