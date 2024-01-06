Sharma tells India pitch critics to ‘keep mouths shut’

CAPE TOWN: India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday told critics of sub-continent pitches to “keep their mouths shut”, blasting what he believes are double standards in the sport. Sharma, speaking after his team achieved the quickest win in Test history, said there needed to be consistency in how pitches were rated by match referees.

India's Rohit Sharma (R) watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2024. — AFP

“We saw what happened in this match, how the pitch played,” said Sharma. “I honestly don´t mind playing on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouths shut in India and don´t talk too much about Indian pitches.”

Sharma said he still couldn´t believe that the pitch for last year´s World Cup final in Ahmedabad -- where his team were defeated by Australia -- was rated below average. “The ICC, the match referees, need to start rating pitches on what they see, not based on the countries. Honestly I would like to see how the pitches are rated.”