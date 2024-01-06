POA, PSB submit financial receipts, expenditure details with NAB, FIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) have submitted major portions of last five years details of budget, income and expenditures with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and FIA while the rest of the required documents are expected to be submitted next week.

The NAB and FIA have directed both leading sports organisations to submit details of the last five years receipts and expenditure. “As directed by the concerned authorities we shared all major details with the NAB and FIA on Friday while the rest will be submitted with the authorities within next week,” one of the POA officials when contacted said.

Same was the case with the PSB which had initially submitted the required details with NAB and FIA. “As required, major information has been shared with the authorities while the rest will be submitted within the next ten days.”

NAB demanded (The News has the copy of letter written to PSB) year-wise statement of all sources and uses of funds (including Government budget during last 10 years) along with internal and external audit report for the same period.

-Details of all procurements made during the last 5 years along with procedures adopted, award of contracts/agreements, purchase orders, delivery status and disbursement of funds. -Details of all development projects etc. during the last 5 financial years (2018-23) along with requirement plan, relevant rules / procedures, award of contracts agreements, work order, completion status and disbursement of funds.

-Summary of major national / international events organised / participated by the organisation during last 5 years along with brief details of funding, sponsorships, tendering, total expenditure / cost

-Details of expenditures incurred on foreign sports delegations during the last five years. -Details of category wise memberships issued/fee collected during the last five years. It is pertinent to mention here that it was the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) under former Federal Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza which directly ran the PSB affairs during the years 2018-21. Instead of having a permanent Director General of the Board, one of the Joint or Deputy secretaries of the Ministry used to run the show at the PSB with responsibilities of additional charge.

It was during the same period when against the written/constitutional requirements, around Rs250 million contract was awarded to PWD which saw the Islamabad High Court stepping in. In a landmark judgement, the Court ordered the recovery of the amount of the contract of which was unlawfully awarded to PWD.