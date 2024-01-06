Hazlewood has Pakistan reeling after Jamal’s heroics

SYDNEY: Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an electrifying over to bowl Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan in an absorbing third Test in Sydney on Friday.

Paceman Hazlewood ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sajid Khan during day three of the third cricket Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan´s last genuine hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan, who is six not out, and bowling hero Aamer Jamal, who is yet to score.

Hazlewood swung the contest, taking 4-9 off five overs, after Australia snared two wickets for just one run in the first eight balls of the second innings to rock the Pakistan top order.

“On this wicket we were attacking the stumps as much as Pakistan were doing,” Hazlewood said. “A lead of 82 but, as you can see, the wicket, it´s quite tough. Anything around 130 would be ideal to chase.

“Rizwan is a dangerous player, hopefully we will see the back of him early tomorrow.” The visitors looked to have the edge after dismissing Australia for 299, to take a first-innings lead of 14, on the back of an inspired 6-69 from Jamal.

In a superb four-wicket spell after tea, Jamal first had Mitchell Marsh caught at mid-off by Shan Masood for 54.

Two balls later he had Pat Cummins lbw for a duck and followed up with the dismissals of Nathan Lyon (5) and Hazlewood (0). “I am over the moon. Feeling proud to be representing my country at such a level and performing for them,” Jamal said. “This is a wonderful achievement for me.

“I just back myself every time. Even if I concede runs, I back myself.” The stung Australians roared back removing Abdullah Shafique for his second duck of the Test and skipper Shan Masood first ball.

Young debutant Saim Ayub, out without scoring in the first innings, showed poise and technique in putting on 56 runs with Babar Azam, before he was lbw to Lyon for 33. It was Lyon´s 507th Test wicket.

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st innings 313

Australia 1st innings

Warner c Azam b Salman 34

Khawaja c Rizwan b Jamal 47

Labuschagne b Salman 60

Smith c Azam b Hasan 38

Head lbw b Jamal 10

Marsh c Masood b Jamal 54

Carey b Sajid 38

Starc not out 1

Cummins lbw b Jamal 0

Lyon c Shakeel b Jamal 5

Hazlewood c Salman b Jamal 0

Extras: (b1, lb7, w2, nb2) 12

Total: (all out, 109.4 overs) 299

Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-108, 3-187, 4-187, 5-205, 6-289, 7-293, 8-293, 9-299, 10-299

Bowling: Khan 26-5-73-1, Hamza 21-9-53-1, Hasan 21-6-53-0, Jamal

21.4-2-69-6, Salman 20-3-43-2

Pakistan 2nd innings

Shafique b Starc 0

Ayub lbw b Lyon 33

Masood c Carey b Hazlewood 0

Azam c Carey b Head 23

Shakeel c Smith b Hazlewood 2

Rizwan not out 6

Khan b Hazlewood 0

Salman c Warner b Hazlewood 0

Jamal not out 0

Extras: (b2, lb2) 4

Total (7 wickets; 26 overs) 68

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-58, 4-60, 5-67, 6-67, 7-67

Bowling: Starc 4-1-15-1, Hazlewood 5-2-9-4, Cummins 4-0-17-0, Lyon 9-2-16-1, Head 4-1-7-1

Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard

Illingworth