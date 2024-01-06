Hazlewood has Pakistan reeling after Jamal’s heroics

SYDNEY: Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an electrifying over to bowl Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan in an absorbing third Test in Sydney on Friday.
Paceman Hazlewood ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.
Pakistan´s last genuine hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan, who is six not out, and bowling hero Aamer Jamal, who is yet to score.
Hazlewood swung the contest, taking 4-9 off five overs, after Australia snared two wickets for just one run in the first eight balls of the second innings to rock the Pakistan top order.
“On this wicket we were attacking the stumps as much as Pakistan were doing,” Hazlewood said. “A lead of 82 but, as you can see, the wicket, it´s quite tough. Anything around 130 would be ideal to chase.
“Rizwan is a dangerous player, hopefully we will see the back of him early tomorrow.” The visitors looked to have the edge after dismissing Australia for 299, to take a first-innings lead of 14, on the back of an inspired 6-69 from Jamal.
In a superb four-wicket spell after tea, Jamal first had Mitchell Marsh caught at mid-off by Shan Masood for 54.
Two balls later he had Pat Cummins lbw for a duck and followed up with the dismissals of Nathan Lyon (5) and Hazlewood (0). “I am over the moon. Feeling proud to be representing my country at such a level and performing for them,” Jamal said. “This is a wonderful achievement for me.
“I just back myself every time. Even if I concede runs, I back myself.” The stung Australians roared back removing Abdullah Shafique for his second duck of the Test and skipper Shan Masood first ball.
Young debutant Saim Ayub, out without scoring in the first innings, showed poise and technique in putting on 56 runs with Babar Azam, before he was lbw to Lyon for 33. It was Lyon´s 507th Test wicket.
Pakistan won the toss
Pakistan 1st innings 313
Australia 1st innings
Warner c Azam b Salman 34
Khawaja c Rizwan b Jamal 47
Labuschagne b Salman 60
Smith c Azam b Hasan 38
Head lbw b Jamal 10
Marsh c Masood b Jamal 54
Carey b Sajid 38
Starc not out 1
Cummins lbw b Jamal 0
Lyon c Shakeel b Jamal 5
Hazlewood c Salman b Jamal 0
Extras: (b1, lb7, w2, nb2) 12
Total: (all out, 109.4 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-108, 3-187, 4-187, 5-205, 6-289, 7-293, 8-293, 9-299, 10-299
Bowling: Khan 26-5-73-1, Hamza 21-9-53-1, Hasan 21-6-53-0, Jamal
21.4-2-69-6, Salman 20-3-43-2
Pakistan 2nd innings
Shafique b Starc 0
Ayub lbw b Lyon 33
Masood c Carey b Hazlewood 0
Azam c Carey b Head 23
Shakeel c Smith b Hazlewood 2
Rizwan not out 6
Khan b Hazlewood 0
Salman c Warner b Hazlewood 0
Jamal not out 0
Extras: (b2, lb2) 4
Total (7 wickets; 26 overs) 68
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-58, 4-60, 5-67, 6-67, 7-67
Bowling: Starc 4-1-15-1, Hazlewood 5-2-9-4, Cummins 4-0-17-0, Lyon 9-2-16-1, Head 4-1-7-1
Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard
Illingworth
