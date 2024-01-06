Mickelson welcomes McIlroy’s new tone over LIV

MIAMI: Phil Mickelson has welcomed Rory McIlroy´s new softened stance towards LIV Golf and says it is time to “let go” of “hostilities” between the rival camps.

Mickelson was one of the first players to switch from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV in 2022 and has been one of the most prominent backers of the new series.

Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC catches a ball on the range during Day One of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 20, 2023, in Doral, Florida. — AFP

Northern Irishman McIlroy was in many ways his opposite number as a staunch defender of the US-based PGA Tour and a vocal critic of LIV.

But with golf´s tours in talks over a framework agreement merging the PGA Tour and LIV´s financial backers the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), McIlroy has struck a different tone.

In an interview with the podcast “Stick to Football,” McIlroy, who said in July that he would rather retire than play in LIV events, suggested that if the breakaway league was set up with its own window in the season, like cricket´s Indian Premier League, he would consider playing in it.

McIlroy also said that LIV had “exposed some of the flaws in the structures of professional golf” and it was those words Mickelson highlighted on social media.

“This quote and the many others made... by Rory probably weren´t easy to say,” said Mickelson in an post on X, formerly Twitter. “Let´s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, it´s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work towards a positive future.”

McIlroy´s hardline stance on LIV began to thaw after he departed the PGA Tour Policy Board in November and particularly following Masters champion Jon Rahm´s decision to join LIV last month.