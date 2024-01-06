Poor show by Pakistan juniors in British Open

ISLAMABAD: Much talked about potential gold medal winner Abdullah Nawaz lost British Junior Open Under-17 semi-finals against Egyptian Adam Hawal in Birmingham Friday.
Adam won in a five-game thriller 11-8, 8-11, 11-13, 11-5, 11-4. He will now take on top seed and his countryman Youssef Salem in the final.
In the Under-15 category, Pakistan’s leading name Nauman Khan even failed to make it to the quarter-finals. He lost to ninth seed George Griffiths in straight games and without putting any real effort. George won 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 against higher ranked Nauman.
Even the top seed in Under-11 category Hamza Ali Raja failed to make it to the semis. He lost against Egyptian Tameem Mustafa Fahmy. The Egyptian defeated top-seed Pakistan player 3-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-9.
