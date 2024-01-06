Shoaib in final of Fed Cup Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Shoaib entered yet another title decider when he disposed of Muzzamil Murtaza in straight sets in the semifinal of the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at PTF-SDA Complex Friday.

A player takes a shot during the semifinal of the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at PTF-SDA Complex on January 5, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

Shoaib won 6-1, 6-0 and will wait for Aqeel Khan and Mudassar Murtaza semifinal to know whom he will play in the final. In the ladies’ singles event, unseeded Natalia Zaman (Karachi) eliminated 4th seed Soha Ali in a thrilling three-set match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and moved to the semi-finals.

She will face Sarah Mahboob Khan who won her match against Marrukh Sajid 6-0, 6-1. Amna Ali Qayum beat Kainat Ali 6-0, 6-0 and Sheeza Sajid won her match against Lalarukh Sajid 7-6(5) 6-4.

Top seed of under-18 boys’ singles Hamid Israr struggled before winning his match against talented youngster Hamza Aasim 7-6(1) 4-1.

Both the players exhibited excellent game by hitting cross-court and down-the-line shots till the score reached 6 games all in first set. The set was decided in the tiebreak, in which Hamid Israr changed the game plan and comfortably won the tiebreak 7-1.

The second set was again played in the same style and both the players demonstrated a high standard of the game of tennis.

Hamid again changed the pace and strategy of the game plan, and managed to break the 9th game of Hamza to build up a 5-4 lead and kept the same pressure in the 10th game by hitting some excellent cross-court shots and won the match and set at 6-4.

Hamza Roman won his semifinal against Ahmad Nael Qureshi 7-5 6-4.

Results:

Men’s singles semi final: Muhammad Shoaib bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-1, 6-0. Men’s doubles semi final: Barkatullah / Yousaf Khalil bt Abdullah Adnan / Mudassar Murtaza 6-4, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza / Muhammad Shoaib w/o Muhammad Abid / Ahmad Chaudhary.