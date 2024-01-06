Calvert-Lewin sent off as Everton hold Palace in FA Cup

LONDON: Everton´s Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off as his side held on for a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round on Thursday.
Calvert-Lewin saw red after a VAR review of the England striker´s studs-up foul on Nathaniel Clyne late in the second half at Selhurst Park.
Calvert-Lewin made only slight contact with Clyne´s leg while winning the ball and Everton boss Sean Dyche was furious with the decision by referee Chris Kavanagh after a long VAR check.
The first red card of Calvert-Lewin´s career could have been fatal to Everton´s hopes of progressing in the competition. They also lost winger Dwight McNeil to a serious-looking injury in the closing stages, but Dyche´s team held on through nine minutes of stoppage-time to force a replay at Goodison Park later in January.
“The slow motion shows a different picture. If you want to slow mo everything, you have to slow mo everything,” Dyche said of VAR being used to decide Calvert-Lewin´s fate. “There´s minor contact, in live time he doesn´t give anything, then they slow it down and everything looks worse slow.
“Even down to 10 men, I thought the mentality was excellent. We showed that tonight with another good performance.” Five-time FA Cup winners Everton last lifted the trophy in 1995 and have been searching in vain for another piece of major silverware ever since. Hit by a 10-point deduction for financial breaches earlier this season, fourth bottom Everton are mired in a Premier League relegation battle.
An FA Cup run would be a welcome distraction from their league travails and they can still dream of the road to Wembley thanks to this gritty display. Everton won 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League in November, but after losing their previous three games they happily settled for avoiding defeat this time.
