Bahawalpur shock Lahore 3-2 in table tennis title clash

LAHORE: Bahawalpur shocked Lahore by a narrow margin of 3-2 in the title clash of Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Thursday.

Faisalabad team finished third in the event being organised under the aegis of Punjab Sports Department as part of Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Programme.

A representational image shows a racket and a ball of table tennis. — Pexels

In the final match, Lahore’s Ayyan defeated Talha Tahir (Bwp) by 3-1 (8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-7) in the first match. Anas Muneeb of Bahawalpur settled the score by defeating Abu Bakar of Lahore by 3-1 (11-8, 11-4, 6-11, 14-12) in the second match. Lahore again took the lead by winning the third match when Zaman outplayed Ayyan Pirzada of Bahawalpur by 3-1.