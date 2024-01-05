Aqeel to face Mudassar in Fed Cup Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Sixth seed Mudassar Murtaza upset 4th seed Muhammad Abid of Wapda in a three-set thriller to move into the semi-finals of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the hard courts of PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Mudassar won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to move into the semis. His younger brother and third seed Muzammil Murtaza faced tough resistance from 8th seed Barkatullah to qualify for the semi-finals. Muzammil ultimately won 7-6(2), 6-4.

Pakistan's ace tennis player Aqeel KIhan while taking a shot on December 31, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

Second seed Aqeel Khan was at ease winning against upcoming proficient Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-2, 6-4. In the second set, which was marked with aces and long rallies, the score went up to 4-4l as both the players held their respective serves. Aqeel broke the 9th game of Nael by hitting some winners down the line.

Aqeel will now face Mudassar Murtaza while Muhammad Shoaib will take on Muzammil Murtaza in the semis.

In the Juniors 18 and Under category, upcoming player from Islamabad 5th Seed Muhammad Hamza Aasim upset 3rd Seed Salaar Khan 6-2, 6-3.

Results: Men’s singles quarter-finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Yousaf Khalil 7-5, 5-7, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt Barkatullah 7-6(2), 6-4; Mudassar Murtaza bt Muhammad Abid 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Aqeel Khan bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s singles quarter-finals): Yousaf Khalil & Barkatullah bt Aabdal Haider & Zaid Mujahid 7-5, 6-3; Mudassar Murtaza & Abdullah Adnan bt M.Zaryab Khan & Huzaima Abdur Rehman 6-4, 7-6(4); Muhammad Abid & Ahmad Chaudhary bt Hamza Aasim & Salaar Khan 6-1, 6-3; Muhammad Shaoib & Muzammil Murtaza bt Semi Zeb Khan & Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-3, 6-3.