Babol Sports edge Malir Shaheen 2-1

LAHORE: Babol Sports recovered from a goal down to defeat Malir Shaheen 2-1 in their match of the KPT Football Challenge Cup at the KPT Sports Complex Karachi on Tuesday.

A representational image showing a football in a field. — Pixabay

Malir Shaheen got onto the scoresheet through Amanullah who netted a fine goal in the 30th minute.

At half time they were leading 1-0. In the second half Babol Sports played good football and forced their opponents to make mistakes.

Babol Sports levelled the score in the 74th minute when Jasim Ali managed a goal. Faiz Murad then hit for them the winner in the stoppage time to seal a fine win.