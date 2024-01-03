Babol Sports edge Malir Shaheen 2-1

LAHORE: Babol Sports recovered from a goal down to defeat Malir Shaheen 2-1 in their match of the KPT Football Challenge Cup at the KPT Sports Complex Karachi on Tuesday.
Malir Shaheen got onto the scoresheet through Amanullah who netted a fine goal in the 30th minute.
At half time they were leading 1-0. In the second half Babol Sports played good football and forced their opponents to make mistakes.
Babol Sports levelled the score in the 74th minute when Jasim Ali managed a goal. Faiz Murad then hit for them the winner in the stoppage time to seal a fine win.
LAHORE: The 2nd National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship, featuring 15 cueists from four provinces and Islamabad,...
LONDON: Wayne Rooney said it would “take some time to get over this setback” after he was sacked as manager of...
AUCKLAND: Top-seed Coco Gauff admitted there were “things to improve” as she overcame a mid-match wobble to beat...
LONDON: Leicester opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship with a 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield as...
He got walkover against Farhan Altaf in the semifinal.
KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association has said that no constitutional amendment has been made to extend the tenure of...