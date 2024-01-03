Ibrahim reaches Siddiqsons Tennis final

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat reached the final of men’s singles at the 1st Ocean–Siddiqsons Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club here on Tuesday.
He got walkover against Farhan Altaf in the semifinal.
In the semifinals of men’s doubles, the pair of Vinod Das and Haris Tariq beat the duo of Jay and Saghar 8-1.
In the semifinals of under-13 singles, Meer Abbas Bhagat won against Rohan Das 4-2, 1-4, 12-10.
In the quarterfinals of juniors under-17 singles, Shamoon Hidayat overpowered Karish Kumar 6-3, 5-7, 12-10.
In the quarterfinals of under-15 singles, Ruhab Faisal thrashed Ahsan 4-1, 4-0 and Arham Shehzad beat Faiz Ilyas 5-3, 5-4.
In the quarterfinals of under-11 singles, Syed Abdullah thrashed Rahim Faisal 4-0, 4-1, Rohan Das beat Nayyel Sohaib (retired), Ashar Bhaila defeated Huzaifa Zahid 5-3, 4-0, and Meer Abbas Bhagat smashed Qazi Ahyan 4-0, 4-0.
LAHORE: Babol Sports recovered from a goal down to defeat Malir Shaheen 2-1 in their match of the KPT Football...
LAHORE: The 2nd National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship, featuring 15 cueists from four provinces and Islamabad,...
LONDON: Wayne Rooney said it would “take some time to get over this setback” after he was sacked as manager of...
AUCKLAND: Top-seed Coco Gauff admitted there were “things to improve” as she overcame a mid-match wobble to beat...
LONDON: Leicester opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship with a 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield as...
KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association has said that no constitutional amendment has been made to extend the tenure of...