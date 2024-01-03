Ibrahim reaches Siddiqsons Tennis final

A representational image of tennis.—Unsplash

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat reached the final of men’s singles at the 1st Ocean–Siddiqsons Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club here on Tuesday.

He got walkover against Farhan Altaf in the semifinal.

In the semifinals of men’s doubles, the pair of Vinod Das and Haris Tariq beat the duo of Jay and Saghar 8-1.

In the semifinals of under-13 singles, Meer Abbas Bhagat won against Rohan Das 4-2, 1-4, 12-10.

In the quarterfinals of juniors under-17 singles, Shamoon Hidayat overpowered Karish Kumar 6-3, 5-7, 12-10.

In the quarterfinals of under-15 singles, Ruhab Faisal thrashed Ahsan 4-1, 4-0 and Arham Shehzad beat Faiz Ilyas 5-3, 5-4.

In the quarterfinals of under-11 singles, Syed Abdullah thrashed Rahim Faisal 4-0, 4-1, Rohan Das beat Nayyel Sohaib (retired), Ashar Bhaila defeated Huzaifa Zahid 5-3, 4-0, and Meer Abbas Bhagat smashed Qazi Ahyan 4-0, 4-0.