POA denies extending age limit

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association has said that no constitutional amendment has been made to extend the tenure of POA officials nor has there been any change in the retirement age of office bearers of POA which was introduced in the POA Constitution in 2019 by General Council itself.

Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) logo can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Pakistan Olympic Association

It said in a statement on Tuesday that in a decisive move in 2022, the POA’s General Council unanimously agreed to adjust the electoral cycle to align with the Olympic Games, as stipulated in Article IX of the POA Constitution.

“Consequently, after the Paris 2024 Olympics, POA will hold the Elective General Council as per the decision confirmed unanimously in two separate General Council meetings of POA.

“The most recent Electoral Assembly elected officials for a term ending in 2024,” it added.

“This has been a unanimous decision of all stakeholders, including National Sports Federations (NSFs), Provincial Olympic Associations, Service Organizations, and Departments, to hold elections after the Olympic Games,” the POA said.