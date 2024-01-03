India look to level series at Newlands

CAPE TOWN: India´s young batsmen will simply have to find a way to cope with South Africa´s “challenging” conditions, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

Sharma said he did not expect conditions for the second Test, starting at Newlands on Wednesday, to be much different from those at Centurion, where India were beaten by an innings in the first Test last week. “The pitch looks pretty similar to Centurion,” he said. “Maybe not full of grass but there is enough covering of grass on the pitch.

“At some stage we all have to be exposed to conditions like this,” he said.

“I am sure they will have learned a lot from the first game and tomorrow is another opportunity for them to understand what is required.

“It is challenging but that´s what Test cricket is about,” he said.

Sharma said inexperience had also affected India´s bowling in Centurion.