Farhan, Ibrahim reach Siddiqsons Tennis semifinals

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf and Ibrahim Iltifat moved into the semifinals of men’s singles at the 1st Ocean-Siddiqsons Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Monday.

In the quarterfinals, Farhan thrashed Asaad Sheikh 8-0 and Ibrahim beat Vinod Das 8-4.

In the quarterfinals of juniors under-17 singles, Aisam Malik overpowered Azan Khan 7-6, 6-3.

This image shows a junior tennis player taking a shot on December 31, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

In the second round of under-13 singles, Arman Ali beat Nibras Malik 4-2, 4-1 and Yahya Haleem thrashed Abbas Habib 4-0, 4-1.

In the first round of under-15 singles, Ahsan Ali thrashed Abbas Bhagat 4-0, 4-1, Ruhab Faisal smashed Eschelle Asif 4-1, 4-0, and Arham Shehzad beat Zain Nomi 4-1, 4-2.