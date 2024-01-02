Anisimova makes winning return after long tennis break

AUCKLAND: American wildcard Amanda Anisimova claimed a sizeable scalp on Monday in her return after eight months away from tennis, upsetting Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets at the Auckland Classic.

Anisimova toppled her accomplished opponent 7-5, 6-4 in her first appearance on the WTA Tour since announcing in May she would take an indefinite break, citing burnout and concerns for her mental health. The 22-year-old former French Open semi-finalist showed no sign of rust, displaying the powerful game that lifted her to a world ranking just outside the top 20 in her teens. Anisimova spoke in the leadup to the tournament of being better equipped mentally for the rigours of the professional circuit thanks to her break.

She withdrew completely from tennis for four months, before gradually resuming training in September.

But she revealed she nearly didn’t take the court for her first-round match after waking up with “horrible” muscle spasms in her shoulder.

“I was just so upset because I had the wildcard for this tournament,” she said.

“I really wanted to play for myself today but also for the tournament -- I was really appreciative of them giving me the opportunity.