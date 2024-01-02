Anisimova makes winning return after long tennis break

AUCKLAND: American wildcard Amanda Anisimova claimed a sizeable scalp on Monday in her return after eight months away from tennis, upsetting Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets at the Auckland Classic.
Anisimova toppled her accomplished opponent 7-5, 6-4 in her first appearance on the WTA Tour since announcing in May she would take an indefinite break, citing burnout and concerns for her mental health. The 22-year-old former French Open semi-finalist showed no sign of rust, displaying the powerful game that lifted her to a world ranking just outside the top 20 in her teens. Anisimova spoke in the leadup to the tournament of being better equipped mentally for the rigours of the professional circuit thanks to her break.
She withdrew completely from tennis for four months, before gradually resuming training in September.
But she revealed she nearly didn’t take the court for her first-round match after waking up with “horrible” muscle spasms in her shoulder.
“I was just so upset because I had the wildcard for this tournament,” she said.
“I really wanted to play for myself today but also for the tournament -- I was really appreciative of them giving me the opportunity.
JOHANNESBURG: A superb free-kick by Relebogile Mokhuoane set up Cape Town City to defeat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 on Sunday...
KARACHI: Farhan Altaf and Ibrahim Iltifat moved into the semifinals of men’s singles at the 1st Ocean-Siddiqsons...
KARACHI: Pakistan Olympics Association has made key amendments in its constitution to extend the tenure and...
TOKYO: Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was named in Japan’s Asian Cup squad on Monday despite an ankle injury, as coach...
ISLAMABAD: Some leading names have qualified for the main round of the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis...
PARIS: The future of Kylian Mbappe and his protracted courtship by Real Madrid is expected to be the key theme of the...