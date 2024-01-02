Bugti orders PHF accounts be frozen

LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, has ordered freezing of the federation’s accounts.
The decision aims to prevent any unconstitutional or illegal use of the federation’s funds until new official signatures are provided.
In compliance with the President’s instructions, the bank has temporarily suspended the operations of PHF accounts. The freeze will remain in effect until President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti provides the new official signature to the bank.
The primary objective of freezing PHF accounts is to ensure that the federation’s financial resources are not used in a manner inconsistent with constitutional and legal guidelines.
