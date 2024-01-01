Burma Afridi edge Gulshan Soccer in penalty shootout

LAHORE: Burma Afridi defeated Gulshan Soccer 4-3 in penalty shootout in their Group B show of the KPT Challenge Cup Football tournament at the KPT Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

In the regulation time the match was a goalless draw. However, Burma Afridi kept their cool in the penalty shootout and were able to beat their opponents after a fantastic battle.

This image shows players vying for a football on December 10, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Football Federation

For the winners, Ayaz, Shafiq, Noor and Aqeel converted their penalties while for Gulshan Soccer, Musab, Umair and Musbib Khan struck from the spot.

On Monday (today) Baloch Mohammaden Malir will take on Azam Sports. The game starts at 3pm.

The other day the event was opened at a colourful ceremony which was also graced by former Pakistan cricket captains Javed Miandad and Younis Khan. During the ceremony Pakistan wheelchair cricket team was honoured for winning the Asia Cup title in Nepal recently.