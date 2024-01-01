Luton’s Lockyer to see heart specialists about football future

LONDON: Luton captain Tom Lockyer says he will meet with health specialists in the new year to decide on his future in football.

The 29-year-old Wales defender suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match against Bournemouth on December 16.

Luton Town's fan holds the football jersey of Luton Town's Tom Lockyer as he celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Luton Town and Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road in Luton, north of London on December 23, 2023. — AFP

He was discharged from hospital after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted -- a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

The defender previously had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation after collapsing during Luton´s Championship play-off final win against Coventry in May, which the club said was an unrelated issue.

“I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer (manager) and the club,” Lockyer said on social media on Sunday.

He added the “fighting spirit” shown by the Hatters had given him a “much-needed lift” during his recovery, with 18th-placed Luton earning important wins against Newcastle and Sheffield United during the busy Christmas schedule.