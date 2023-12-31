Fiery Rublev aims to ‘be nicer’ as he targets tennis top four

ONG KONG: Fiery Andrey Rublev admitted on Saturday that he needed to control his temper and “be nicer” to himself if he wants to challenge the world´s top four in 2024.

The Russian finally felt he belonged at world number five in 2023, but added he still had plenty to improve to get to the very top, including putting a lid on his explosive on-court emotions. The 26-year-old Russian enjoyed tournament victories in Monte Carlo and Bastad in a consistent 2023 that saw him reach four other finals.

Fiery Andrey Rublev wants to 'be nicer' to himself as he targets a Slam breakthrough in 2024. — AFP

He begins his 2024 campaign as top seed at next week´s Hong Kong Open with the first Grand Slam of the year just a fortnight away in Australia. After reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open in September, Rublev reached the final of the Shanghai Masters and the semi-finals in Vienna and Paris, only losing the latter in three tight sets to Novak Djokovic. “After this year´s US Open, I started to feel that I was really raising my level,” Rublev told reporters in Hong Kong, where he will have a bye into the second round.