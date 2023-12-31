PTF AGM briefed on Indian tennis team’s arrival

ISLAMABAD: Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF who chaired the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation, confirmed the Indian team’s visit to Pakistan for the first time since 1964.

“This is indeed a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) tried their best to avoid coming to Pakistan citing security concerns, even to the extent of appealing the decision of the Davis Cup Committee, which had ruled in favour of Pakistan. However, the appeal was dismissed, thanks to effective lobbying by the PTF team,’ he said.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. — APP/File

All the members appreciated the excellent work done by the President-PTF, especially in forcing India to come to Pakistan. The members also suggested the need for more work at the grassroots level for the improvement of tennis in Pakistan.

The President-PTF also updated the house about the PTF elections, stating that the PTF had written to the PSB and POA to issue an NOC to PTF, so that PTF may conduct elections immediately.

Iftkhar Rashid-SEVP-PTF, Khawar Hyat Khan SEVP-PTF, Col. Gul Rehman[R] Secretary-General-PTF, Muhammad Khalil Chughtai Treasurer-PTF, Mr Khawaja Suhail SVP-PTF, Officials of the PTF and Heads/representatives of the PTF Affiliated Units attended the meeting. The participation was very impressive and all the member expressed their views candidly.